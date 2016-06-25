Wilmots: I want more from smiling De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is again playing with a smile on his face but that has not spared him from criticism from Belgium boss Marc Wilmots.
Belgium coach Marc Wilmots says Kevin De Bruyne can "play better" but is relieved the Manchester City man is now performing with a smile on his face.
De Bruyne has failed to shine at Euro 2016 so far and Wilmots is expecting more of the 24-year when Belgium meet Hungary in the last 16 in Toulouse on Sunday.
He said: "We have talked together and I am waiting for better performances individually from my players.
"We have shown an improvement to some extent but we can play better link-up football. Now we have to be more efficient because we are in the knockout phase.
"Kevin De Bruyne has been good in the last 20-25 metres but he can still improve. I know he can play better."
De Bruyne had a fine first season at the Etihad following his move from Wolfsburg for a fee in the region of £51million, a transfer Wilmots claims had an effect on the player's happiness.
He added: "Kevin could be a key player [against Hungary]. He was not very good against Italy, he was so-so but he's tried to get better.
"He has asked for the ball a lot [in the games against Republic of Ireland and Sweden]. The final ball isn't working at the moment but Kevin is smiling again.
"He is a human being, he has emotions. He was transferred for a lot of money and there are a lot of things going on in his life.
"Now I have a smiling guy again. We have to have this kind of guy, one who plays with a smile on his face."
