Wilmots thanks Ivory Coast after 'amicable' exit

Marc Wilmots thanked Ivory Coast's players, fans and officials after he came to an "amicable agreement" to depart his coaching role following Les Elephants' failure to reach next year's World Cup.

Ivory Coast failed to qualify for the finals for the first time since 2002 when they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against CAF Group C leaders Morocco on Saturday.

And the Ivorian Football Federation announced on Tuesday that Wilmots will not continue as coach following a meeting at the start of the week.

The former Belgium boss had been in charge for less than eight months, having taken over with Ivory Coast top of their pool, and he thanked the players, fans and officials for their support.

"I want to thank you fans, the players, the staff and the officials and I wish you the best for the future," he posted on Twitter.

Aujourd'hui il a été décidé de commun accord de mettre fin à la collaboration avec . Je tiens à vous remercier supporters, joueurs, staf & dirigeants et je vous souhaite le meilleur pour le futur.November 14, 2017

After the loss to Morocco, Wilmots had confirmed there would be talks when the disappointment subsided.

He said: "The whole population is displeased. It's never good to make statements [on the future] when full of emotion.

"I have to talk to the chairman now to see what the future brings."