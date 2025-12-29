How to watch Zambia vs Morocco: TV details, free live stream in the UK for AFCON 2025 clash

Watch Zambia vs Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Zambia vs Morocco: key information • Date: Monday 29 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

AFCON 2025 host nation Morocco reached the hour mark of their second group game with a remarkable 20th consecutive win in their hands.

Lassine Sinayoko's penalty for Mali ended their run at 19 but the Atlas Lions are in the driving seat in Group A.

Morocco are assured of at least third place and would advance on that basis but topping the group is top of their agenda.

They take on Zambia, the team currently in third, under the floodlights in Rabat on Monday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Zambia vs Morocco online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Zambia vs Morocco for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Zambia vs Morocco live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Zambia vs Morocco free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Zambia vs Morocco from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Is Zambia vs Morocco on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Zambia vs Morocco on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 2:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in Africa

Zambia vs Morocco will be available to watch on Al Aoula in host nation Morocco and ZNBC 1 in Zambia.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Zambia vs Morocco: Preview

The Copper Bullets can still finish anywhere in Group A. They have two points after two matches but if they're to usurp Morocco they'll need to find their shooting boots.

2012 champions Zambia have scored once in their two draws at AFCON 2025 but it was a big one – Patson Daka equalised against Mali in stoppage time in the first game.

Zambia and Morocco were drawn together in the group stage two years ago and the omens are all in their favour.

Morocco won their first group game to nil, drew their second 1-1 after taking the lead, and faced Zambia in the last match.

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal of the game to win the group for Morocco with seven points. Zambia finished third and were eliminated.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz is one of a handful of players with two goals in two games and one of the most dangerous of the competition so far.

He was the outstanding player in Morocco's draw with Mali and will be head coach Walid Regragui's great hope as the hosts look to finish top of the group.

If they beat Zambia, the Atlas Lions will stay in Rabat for the remainder of their competition, starting with a game against a third-placed side in the round of 16.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Zambia 1-2 Morocco

It's been a tournament of few goals on average but Morocco have looked capable of finding the net. It could be the key to the group on the final matchday.