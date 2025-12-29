Comoros vs Mali live streams: How to watch AFCON 2025 clash as Group A fates hang in the balance

Watch Comoros vs Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Comoros vs Mali: key information • Date: Monday 29 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

It's all to play for in AFCON 2025 Group A, where fourth and second face off in Casablanca with only one point dividing them after two matches.

Morocco are well placed with four points at the top of the group and will be expected to beat Zambia in their final game.

That outcome would open second place up for Comoros and Mali. Comoros would need a win, Mali a draw.

However, while they're close in terms of points, the odds are very much in Mali's favour if the first two games are any indication.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Comoros vs Mali online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Comoros vs Mali for FREE in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch Comoros vs Mali live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube and the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Comoros vs Mali free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Comoros vs Mali from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Comoros vs Mali on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Comoros vs Mali on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 2:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Comoros vs Mali in Africa

Comoros vs Mali will be broadcast live on ORTC in Comoros and ORTM in Mali.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Comoros vs Mali: Preview

Comoros are yet to score a goal at AFCON 2025, drawing 0-0 with Zambia in Casablanca in game two and losing 2-0 to Morocco in the tournament's opening game.

The Coelacanths have shown signs of being able to give someone a bloody nose but haven't done so yet – their time is running out.

Now in their second tournament, Stefano Cusin's team have one AFCON win to their names. In the 2021 group stage, Comoros defeated Ghana to secure their passage to the round of 16.

Mali's pair of draws puts them in a promising position in terms of progressing from the group but the 1-1 scoreline and Mali's scorer were all they really had in common.

In their first game, Lassine Sinayoko's goal on the hour looked to have set them on their way to a win against Zambia before Patson Daka's stoppage-time equaliser and dramatic celebration pegged them back.

In the second, Sinayoko was called upon to equalise from the penalty spot to rescue a point against a Morocco side looking for a 20th consecutive win.

Having competed on an equal footing in both games, stopped Morocco's incredible run and picked up the points needed to have the advantage of finishing above Comoros with a draw, Mali likely have the edge.

If Comoros can get off the mark, though, Mali might need to offer more threat than they have thus far.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Comoros 0-1 Mali

There might not be many goals in this one and slender margins are unlikely to work in favour of the goalless Coelacanths.