Wilshere admits he prefers advanced role

Arsenal man Wilshere was given mixed reviews for his performance in England's 2-0 victory over Switzerland in their Euro 2016 qualifying opener last week, when he played at the back of a diamond formation.

The 22-year-old answered his critics in superb fashion with an all-action display in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City last Saturday, including a superb finish to make it 1-1.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger employed Wilshere in a more attacking role against City and Wilshere said he is more at home playing further up the pitch, but is happy to play anywhere.

"Naturally, I want to go forward more," he said. "You saw with England that ­sometimes I lost a bit of concentration when I do go forward.

"But in our formation it's nice to play forward and in the England one it's different. I'm happy to play either."

Wilshere scored just three goals in the Premier League last season and, after opening his account for this term, he is determined to hit the back of the net on a more regular basis.

"In the formation we play, I should be scoring more goals," he added "We play with one holding and two going forward and I'm one who gets forward. Hopefully that will be one of many."