Wilshere: Arsenal will bounce back strong at United

Jack Wilshere has backed Arsenal to recover quickly from Monday's disappointing defeat to Swansea City by beating Manchester United.

A mixture of a goalkeeping masterclass from former Arsenal man Lukasz Fabianski and poor finishing cost Arsene Wenger's men dear at the Emirates Stadium as Bafetimbi Gomis' later header saw Swansea pick up a Premier League double over the Londoners.

The defeat ended Arsenal's 10-match unbeaten run and also hindered their hopes of finishing second as, although they hold a game in hand, they are three points adrift of Manchester City with an inferior goal difference.

England international Wilshere feels the team can travel to Old Trafford in high spirits, though, having already triumphed there this term.

"We've been there in the FA Cup this season and won, so we know what it takes," he told Arsenal's official website. "Our confidence will be high going there, but we've got to perform.

"It's no good just going there thinking that we can beat them again because we've beaten them before. We've got to put in a performance, work hard and earn the right to win."

Fabianski spent seven years at Arsenal before leaving for Swansea in search of regular first-team football ahead of the 2014-15 season.

And Wilshere says the Pole always displayed the sort of attributes required to be a top-quality goalkeeper.

"I thought Fabianski was brilliant. In the second half we did create a few chances that we should be scoring, but Fabianski was there and he's been fantastic for them this year," he added.

"When he was at Arsenal you could always tell that he was going to be special. I played with him for two years and sometimes with him it was maybe a little bit mental but it seems like he's sorted that out and he's a top-class goalkeeper.

"Luckily for Swansea he was on form."

