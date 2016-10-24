Wilshere happy to be out of Arsenal comfort zone at Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere is enjoying the challenge of playing for Bournemouth, away from his comfort zone at boyhood club Arsenal.

Wilshere is on loan at Bournemouth and the 24-year-old midfielder completed his first full match since 2014 in Saturday's goalless draw with Premier League title challengers Tottenham.

Plagued by injuries and poor form, Wilshere moved to Vitality Stadium as his career started to stagnate at Arsenal - whom he joined at the age of nine - and the England international is relishing the change in scenery.

"Sometimes when you're at a top club and you've been at a top club your whole career and you're playing week in week out, it is easy to get into that comfort zone," said Wilshere.

"That is something coaches and managers drum into you and for me to come down here and taste a different side of the Premier League where you have to fight for everything, fight for every point and work as a team, it is definitely out of my comfort zone.

"But the lads and manager have been great for me and I'm looking forward to the season."

"It's a long time not to play 90 minutes and when you play game by game you start to get your confidence back and try more things," he added.

"I feel like I'm getting my first five yards of power back and when I have that I can do more things with the ball. I'm not saying I am there yet but I'm feeling better and better."