Wilshere hoping to develop at Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere hopes his loan move to Bournemouth can help him "develop" as a player after being deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

Wilshere's future at the Emirates Stadium became uncertain in the closing days of the transfer window after struggling with injuries last season.

The England international also saw competition for places increase with the arrival of Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach, Wilshere used from the substitutes' bench in the early rounds of the 2016-17 Premier League.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger allowed the midfielder to go out on loan in order to get back to match fitness, with Bournemouth beating Roma, AC Milan and Crystal Palace to his signature.

The 24-year-old is confident he made the right choice joining Eddie Howe's side and hopes to have a prosperous season at the Vitality Stadium.

"I'm delighted to have joined @officialafcb on a season long loan and would like to thank everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome," Wilshere posted on Instagram.

"I had a good chat with the manager and feel sure that this is the best place for me to play and develop this season.

"I am looking forward to working hard every day with the coaching staff and my new teammates to help the club achieve success on the pitch. Thanks for all of your support as always."