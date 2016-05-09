Wilshere: I do not want the season to end

Jack Wilshere does not want the season to end after making his return to the Arsenal line-up following another injury-hit campaign.

Wilshere made his first Premier League start of the season in his side’s penultimate game – a 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

While the season has been another to forget for Arsenal – who look set to finish in third behind fierce rivals Tottenham and champions Leicester City – Wilshere said he was loving being back on the pitch.

"I feel good. That was just what I needed, a game of that intensity with the pressure," the 24-year-old told BBC after the match.

"Both teams wanted to win but at the end of the day we'll take the draw. City looked dangerous and we couldn’t get out of our half at times, but we got back into it and at the end either side could have won it.

"This season has been disappointing for us - we wanted to win the league. If we can get third in the league we'll be delighted.

"I don’t want the season to end - I’m just getting started, I feel fresh, hopefully I can get more minutes next week and then we’ll see what happens."

Wilshere will hope his late-season return for Arsenal will be enough to convince England manager Roy Hodgson to select him for the upcoming Euros in France, which start next month.