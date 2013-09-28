Wilshere laments 'embarrassing' goal tally

The midfielder managed just 33 appearances over the past two seasons as he struggled with a debilitating ankle injury.

However, having featured in all five of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this term - starting all but one - Wilshere is happy with the strides he is making.

Despite the improvement physically, Wilshere has just two Premier League goals to his name in his career, a statistic the 21-year-old is desperate to improve upon.

"I still need games to reach the fitness levels I've achieved in the past," he told The Daily Mail.

"In the summer I needed to change the pins in my ankle. The old ones were rubbing against the scar tissue and making it feel uncomfortable.

"The ankle's not worrying me now. It was bothering me last season. You'd get to a point you wouldn't want to cross because of the pain. But it's done now. It feels fine. I just need to get my full fitness back. My numbers aren't quite back to where they should be.

"Number 10 is the job I want; in the middle of things, moving the ball forward.

"I'd like to score more goals. Right now my goal ratio is embarrassing. But my job is to make things happen, be creative."