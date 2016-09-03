Wilshere makes Bournemouth bow in Milan defeat

England international Jack Wilshere made his Bournemouth debut as they were beaten 2-1 by AC Milan in Warren Cummings' testimonial.

Despite the defeat it was a day of positives for Eddie Howe's men with Wilshere, signed on loan from Arsenal on Wednesday, and returning injury victim Tyrone Mings both playing 45 minutes, while Lys Mousset scored his first goal for the club.

Cummings, who made 302 appearances for Bournemouth before leaving in 2012, also made a late appearance to a great reception at Vitality Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Suso gave Milan the lead with just under half an hour remaining, before Mousset fired an instant equaliser.

However, M'Baye Niang then netted a third goal in as many minutes from the penalty spot to regain the lead.

Mousset twice hit the woodwork late on, but Milan were not to be denied victory on a special day for Cummings and Bournemouth.