Wilshere move 'a step into the unknown' - Howe

Jack Wilshere's loan move from Arsenal to Bournemouth is "a step into the unknown", according to Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

The England international completed a season-long switch to the Vitality Stadium on transfer deadline day in a bid to gain regular playing time in the Premier League, with Bournemouth fighting off interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Roma to get the deal done.

The past five seasons have seen the 24-year-old start just 49 league games for Arsenal, with injuries frequently hampering his progress.

Howe knows Wilshere's ability marks him as a stand-out player in the Bournemouth squad and believes the move could bring the best out of the midfielder.

"We can give him a platform to deliver his very best. We will work very hard to showcase him in the best way. I think our style of play will help him," said Howe.

"It is a big thing for us. It is a step into the unknown in the respect that Jack is out there on his own in terms of his profile. Someone who is regarded as one of the best in his position.

"It is one that can work for both sides. He can definitely compliment the style of football and the way that we play and maybe add that missing piece of the jigsaw that we need.

"I never make a promise of games for any player but with Jack's quality, if he is fit then he will be available for the team.

"That will be one of key things, to maintain that fitness. This was not a transfer that we expected a few days ago.

"We met and had a talk. I am obviously delighted that Jack chose us ahead of a number of other clubs and I think he will do really, really well for the team."