Wilshere not yet ready for Arsenal return
Jack Wilshere is nearing a return to the Arsenal first team, although Arsene Wenger will not risk him against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Arsene Wenger says the visit of Crystal Palace to Emirates Stadium on Sunday has come too soon for Jack Wilshere, who is edging ever closer to a maiden first-team appearance of 2015-16.
The England midfielder has yet to feature this season after breaking his leg, but has stepped up his recovery with the Under-21 side in recent weeks.
Wilshere played the full 90 minutes on Thursday in a 3-1 defeat to Swansea City, but Wenger is reluctant to throw him in against Palace in the Premier League this weekend.
Asked when Wilshere was likely to return, Wenger replied: "I don't know. He needs one more game.
"He will play again [for the Under-21s] on Monday and then we have to see how he is compared to other players.
"If he is ready [for West Brom next Thursday] then we will consider him."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.