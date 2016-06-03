Wilshere out to impress Wenger at Euro 2016

Jack Wilshere is desperate to impress Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at Euro 2016 and prove his fitness worries are behind him.

The England midfielder endured another injury-hit season in 2015-16 as a fractured leg saw him miss the majority of the campaign.

Roy Hodgson opted to include Wilshere in his 23-man squad for the Euros, though, with Danny Drinkwater omitted despite winning the Premier League with Leicester City, a decision that drew plenty of criticism from fans on social media.

But Wilshere is adamant he is "fit and ready" ahead of the upcoming showpiece and aims to impress club boss Wenger by starring for England.

"Every single Premier League manager will be watching every single Premier League footballer [at the Euros]," Wilshere told the Arsenal website.

"Arsene Wenger will be watching so it is down to me to show what I can do.

"I feel fit and ready. I said that when Roy first named his 26-man squad. I said I was ready to be in it. If I didn't feel like I was ready to be in the squad, I would have said so to the manager and the staff.

"I had been training before [the Manchester City game] for six or seven weeks, so I was desperate to get on to the pitch. It probably was the moment I thought I was ready.

"We have some great players, a young squad and a great chance. We have players on the pitch who can score goals, we have many strengths, and going forward is probably our main one, but defensively as well we are starting to look good."