Wilshere wants summer action

The Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger has voiced his concerns about his starlet playing in the tournament, fearing that Wilshere would be overexerting himself following a first full Premier League season with Arsenal, as well as winning his first caps for the senior England side.

Wenger has also called for England to make a decision - one way or the other - over whether Wilshere plays for the senior side or Stuart Pearce's under-21s, as opposed to both.

But Wilshere, who shone for England in their Euro 2012 qualifying win over Wales on Saturday, says he just wants to play football.

"This is international football and I want to play in any international football," he said. "It’s up to Stuart Pearce and Fabio Capello. They will talk and see what’s best for me.

"I always speak to the manager at Arsenal and I will again. I am sure Stuart Pearce and Fabio Capello will talk to him as well."

Capello, meanwhile, says that the decision is not down to him, but wants to see the young lions at full strength for the summer showpiece.

"This is the decision between Stuart Pearce and Arsene Wenger," he said.

"I heard that a Barcelona player [thought to be Pedro] has told his club that he wants to play.

"Wilshere is really important for us, but I don't have exclusive rights over him. He is playing a lot of games this season and he will be playing in the summer.

"But it is the same for players at the Copa America and this tournament is important."

By Laith Al-Hashimi