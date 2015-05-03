Wilshere will return to his best - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident Jack Wilshere can overcome his cruel run of injuries and cement himself as one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

Wilshere's ability has never been questioned but numerous setbacks have hampered the 23-year-old's development, with the England international only returning to the bench in recent weeks following an ankle injury in November.

Despite the long list of injuries, Wenger said: "Jack is in front of what we expected him to be.

"What takes a long time and what people underestimate a little bit is that to get back to be capable to play is one thing, but to be back and be capable to be sharp and efficient takes a bit longer.

"Even the players, from the moment they train again fully and the moment they are really back to their level, they are impatient, but it takes much longer than they think to get sharp again.

"In the Premier League it is a fraction of a second that makes you efficient or not.

"Jack plays with freedom as soon as he is back, so I don't think on that front it will be a problem.

"But he needs now one or two years without problems to really get the full confidence and belief back, and I don't see why it shouldn't happen."

Wilshere, who has emerged from Arsenal's youth ranks, has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City at the end of the season.

However, Wenger was quick to pour cold water on those rumours ahead of Arsenal's trip to Hull City on Monday.

"Jack is an Arsenal player. I believe the success of the club in the future years will depend on how well the young players educated here will do, and he is part of that," he said.