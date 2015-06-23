Wilson: Arsenal target Cech in the top three goalkeepers

Petr Cech will transform Arsenal into genuine Premier League title contenders if he joins from Chelsea as he is one of the best three goalkeepers in world football, according to Bob Wilson.

The 33-year-old is reportedly on the verge of leaving the Premier League champions and moving across London after falling down the pecking order behind Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge, although Cech's management company insisted on Monday that any deal is yet to be completed.

Arsenal legend Wilson hopes the transfer goes through as Arsene Wenger's men look to address their shortcomings after finishing 12 points behind Chelsea in 2014-15.

Wilson, the former Arsenal goalkeeper, told talkSPORT: "I think he is one of the three best goalkeepers in the world.

"As of this moment, I think Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world. I think he is ahead of Manuel Neuer. Petr Cech is right up there with those two.

"At 33, you are absolutely still in your prime as a goalkeeper with your experience and everything. I think there is five, six seasons minimum from Petr Cech.

"He brings authority, complete calm in the way he keeps goal, and presence.

"If Arsenal manage to get hold of Petr Cech and get another one or two players I think they will challenge [for the title].

"With regards to the rest of the squad, they are nearly now as good as Manchester City and Chelsea.

"I am a huge admirer of Petr Cech. He has clearly been the best goalkeeper in this country until young Courtois arrived on the scene. I am really excited if this thing goes through."