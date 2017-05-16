Win more games yourself – Guardiola tells Wenger to stop complaining

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hit out at Arsene Wenger, telling the Arsenal boss to win more games instead of worrying about other teams.

Wenger bemoaned some teams being "on holiday" with nothing to play for late in the Premier League season, with Arsenal relying on others to claim a top-four finish.

The Frenchman's comments came last than 24 hours after Liverpool – a team Arsenal need to slip up – thrashed West Ham 4-0.

Guardiola, whose side sit fourth ahead of hosting West Brom on Tuesday, was unhappy with Wenger.

"I don't understand how the managers speak for other clubs and other teams. Ask Arsene, not me," he said.

"The people who are hired are focused on their teams, they do what they have to do.

"I never saw one player in my life go on the pitch and not try to win the game and when the target is done, it's done.

"But so if you don't want that, win more games yourself, or qualify before or win the Champions League, and after we don't have the problems for the other ones."

Behind champions Chelsea and Tottenham, Liverpool (73 points, 37 games), City (72, 36) and Arsenal (69, 36) are chasing the final two top-four spots.

Guardiola said Wenger had little to complain about, with his side facing already-relegated Sunderland and Everton, who cannot move from seventh, in their final two league games.

"He plays against Everton and Sunderland, no? Both teams are done, no? One is relegated and one is in the Europa League, so it's the same situation," the Spaniard said.

"So you don't want to complain, do it better during the season and you will not have this problem.

"I would like to be Chelsea right now. If I were Chelsea, they don't have to qualify for the Champions League, so it's our fault or it could be better, not because of the opponents.

"They play the way they want to play, so if teams of Tony Pulis want to play that way, perfect. We have to adapt to that, so every manager and every team makes whatever he wants."