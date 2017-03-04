Win over Nancy tees up Barca clash - Emery

Unai Emery believes Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Nancy was the ideal preparation for their trip to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

The champions were 10 minutes away from a damaging draw against lowly opposition at Parc des Princes, but Edinson Cavani scored a penalty in the 80th minute to ensure PSG kept the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco, who face Nantes on Sunday.

Emery praised his side's improved showing from their last home match against Toulouse, which finished goalless, and hailed their determination to find a breakthrough against Nancy.

He told beIN Sports: "These are three very important points for the championship. It's good for Wednesday's game, and for the players. We continue to improve when we play at home.

"We had a lot of attacks, 13 corners, about 20 shots. We played a good attacking game but the efficiency has yet to be improved.

"In defence, it was better than against Toulouse. We have only conceded two occasions, but we still have to look for the best way for the three points. I'm happy for the team."

PSG tore Barcelona apart in a 4-0 first leg victory, but goalkeeper Kevin Trapp urged his team-mates to forget about the aggregate scoreline at Camp Nou.

He said: "Against Barcelona you have to play as if it were the first game. They are a team that is capable of doing a lot of things but we are ready.

"We will have to be tough, they will press a lot to score early but we must not think about the score. We have to go to win and to confirm the score of the first leg."