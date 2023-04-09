'Winning LaLiga is extraordinary' – Xavi defends Barcelona after Real Madrid loss

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has defended his side after their 4-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid last Wednesday and says winning LaLiga would be 'extraordinary' for the Catalan club.

Xavi's side crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals after they saw their 1-0 first-leg lead evaporate on a difficult night against Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday, but the Blaugrana are on course to win LaLiga for the first time since 2019.

After Madrid lost 3-2 at home to Villarreal on Saturday, Barcelona can go 15 points clear at the top of the table by beating Girona at home on Monday.

"We are talking about winning LaLiga," Xavi said on Sunday after he was questioned about Wednesday's Clasico defeat. "I don't get it. Winning LaLiga is amazing.

"Winning LaLiga brings stability. I remember [former Real Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane said after winning the Champions League that the objective was to win LaLiga.

From the inside, we value greatly what we are doing against a really strong Madrid. Winning LaLiga is being minimised when for us it is extraordinary."

Barcelona were ninth in LaLiga when Xavi took over in November 2021 and Xavi said: "We value where we came from and where we are, especially against a great team like Madrid, the LaLiga and Champions League holders."

And he added: "I can't control how it's viewed from the outside."