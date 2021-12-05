Winning start for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Brazil midfielder Fred scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute, curling a superb 20-yard shot beyond Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in front of the Stretford End.

The visitors were left to rue a glaring miss from Jordan Ayew just two minutes before Fred’s goal, the Ghanaian side-footing wide from just two yards out after the ball fell to him from a corner.

Fred struck the winner at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham moved up to fifth in the table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich, who remain bottom of the league on goal difference.

Antonio Conte’s side went ahead in the 10th minute as Lucas Moura played a one-two with Son Heung-min, turned his marker and then thundered an unstoppable drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead midway through the second half when he smashed home a loose ball from a corner and Son made absolutely certain of the points as he fired into the bottom corner following good work from Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp.

Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a crucial goal (Tim Gode/PA)

Patrick Bamford scored a stoppage-time equaliser on his return from injury as Leeds snatched a 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts had given Leeds a 26th-minute lead when he slid on to Raphinha’s cross from the left to stab the ball home, but the visitors equalised through Shandon Baptiste in the 54th minute and Sergi Canos fired them ahead just seven minutes later.

That looked like being enough for Thomas Frank’s side to claim a fifth win of the season until Luke Ayling – also back from injury – flicked on a corner for Bamford to score from close range.