How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: live streams & TV details

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today as the relegation battlers welcome doomed opposition to the banks of the Trent, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

There doesn't feel like a great deal of peril remaining in the lower reaches of the Premier League but one team outside the bottom three yet still looking vulnerable is Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche's Tricky Trees are three points above West Ham United in the last relegation spot and three points behind Leeds United after they were beaten at Elland Road on Friday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

This week's Premier League programme including Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be available to watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. You can watch live on TNT Sports 6 which can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, usually for AU$32 per month.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Premier League preview

It increasingly seems as if every match has the potential to tip Forest's season one way or the other, but it's closer to the truth to say that their back-to-back fixtures against Leeds and all-but-down Wolves could set the course.

Losing the first of those matches last Friday was a distinct possibility but the notion of following that with dropped points at home against Wolves doesn't bear thinking about.

That's what's facing Forest today. Wolves can't buy a point at the moment but how's this for an uncomfortable truth: all three of Wolves' defeats since the end of a four-match unbeaten run, undeniably the high point of their abysmal season, have been against teams playing a lot better than Forest.

Forest did beat Wolves when they met at Molineux in early December. Igor Jesus scored the only goal of the game.

After 25 matches, Wolves are on track to be relegated with 24 or 25 goals scored. Only five teams in the history of the Premier League have gone down with a worse goal average than Wolves' this season.

Whether they'll even score the eight goals they need to keep that up is by no means assured but their dismal current tally of 16 is one of the component parts of their calamitous campaign.

Wolves already need a pile of miracles to climb to 19th, never mind 20th, but a loss at Forest would likely put paid to any hopes of respectability this season.

The Black Country side will play Crystal Palace next and then it's three of the current top seven, followed by three of the current bottom six. Right now, it's hard to see how they even make double figures.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dyche should be concerned that there's not much to choose these teams but we can't wrap our heads around the idea of Wolves getting a result away from home at the moment.