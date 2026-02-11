How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool: live streams & TV details as reeling Reds head for Wearside

Watch Sunderland vs Liverpool today as the Black Cats aim to close the gap to the European places, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

No sooner have Liverpool got their breath back from those ridiculous final minutes against Manchester City on Sunday than they're off to the north-east with a target on their backs.

Sunderland would move level on points with the Premier League champions with a win. Given the Black Cats' home form, it's hardly an outlandish notion.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Sunderland vs Liverpool in the UK

Along with the rest of this week's Premier League programme, Sunderland vs Liverpool will be available to watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Sunderland vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Watch Sunderland vs Liverpool in the US

Sunderland vs Liverpool is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

How to watch Sunderland vs Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Sunderland vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

The Stadium of Light has been some stronghold for Regis Le Bris and Sunderland this season. They sit fourth in the home-only table – as a promoted side, that's a great way to consolidate.

Even more impressive is that they're the only team in England's top three divisions without a home loss. Only Bromley can match them anywhere in the Premier League or EFL.

Chemsdine Talbi's goal earned them a 1-1 draw at Anfield in December but Sunderland's historic record against Liverpool makes for worrying reading.

The Black Cats' last win over Liverpool was in March 2012 when former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner scored the only goal of the game for Martin O'Neill's team.

Liverpool will be without suspended midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose comedic red card against Man City on Sunday will live long in the memory.

The Hungary captain scored an outstanding free kick before his attempt to haul down Erling Haaland earned him a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Arne Slot's Reds drew their first four Premier League fixtures of the calendar year after ending 2025 on a winning run. With one win – albeit a thumping 4-1 win over Newcastle United – and two losses in their last three, they've kept up the same run rate in terms of points.

Seven from seven is not the sort of pace that will take Liverpool back into the Champions League but three here would make Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa start paying attention.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

FourFourTwo is backing Liverpool to bite back after Sunday's loss and grab a couple of goals, but this Sunderland team just do not lose at home.