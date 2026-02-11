How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley: live streams & TV details as the Eagles aim to banish Premier League relegation threat

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley today as the Eagles look to follow a derby win with three more points, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Three points against rivals Brighton eased any lingering relegation worries for Crystal Palace, who would put 20 points between themselves and Burnley with a win at Selhurst Park.

Burnley are in a dire spot, above only Wolverhampton Wanderers and now 14 points from safety with 13 matches left to play. With just three wins this season, the Clarets' need a miracle.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley in the UK

Along with the rest of this week's Premier League programme, Crystal Palace vs Burnley will be available to watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley in the US

Crystal Palace vs Burnley is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Crystal Palace vs Burnley is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Despite midwinter turbulence around the futures of manager Oliver Glasner, now-departed captain Marc Guehi and wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Eagles were never in real trouble.

Yet after nine Premier League matches without a win and a significant transfer outlay to bring in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brennan Johnson in addition to a loan deal for Aston Villa's Evann Guessand, there's no denying Palace were a team that needed that next win.

It's the stranding of Wolves and Burnley that means Palace had breathing room all along. The last meeting between these teams was a 1-0 win for Palace at Turf Moor in early December but Guehi skippered the team and laid on Daniel Munoz's goal.

Burnley boss Scott Parker might have cause to fear for his job if sacking him was likely to have any effect whatsoever on his team's survival hopes.

Tickets

Instead, Burnley are all but dead and buried thanks to a winless run that stretches back as the start of November and now amounts to 16 consecutive matches without a victory.

11 of those games were losses and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against West Ham was confirmation that there's little indication of anything much changing.

Worse still Burnley are winless in five matches against Palace and have lost the last three without scoring a goal. Their last win was almost exactly five years ago and it came at an empty Selhurst.

The chances of a repeat of that 3-0 win are vanishingly small but the real tragedy from Burnley's perspective is that it wouldn't make much difference.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

There probably aren't many goals in this one but we expect any it does deliver to be scored by the home team.