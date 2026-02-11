Jump To:

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley: live streams & TV details as the Eagles aim to banish Premier League relegation threat

Features
By published

Oliver Glasner could make it two wins from two and banish any relegation threat

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley today as the Eagles look to follow a derby win with three more points, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley key information

• Date: Wednesday, 11 February 2026

• Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET

• Venue: Selhurst Park, London

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Burnley are in a dire spot, above only Wolverhampton Wanderers and now 14 points from safety with 13 matches left to play. With just three wins this season, the Clarets' need a miracle.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley in the UK

Along with the rest of this week's Premier League programme, Crystal Palace vs Burnley will be available to watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

View Deal

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley in the US

Crystal Palace vs Burnley is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock

Watch the Premier League on Peacock

Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

View Deal

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on (AU$20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

View Deal

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Crystal Palace vs Burnley is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Get 70% off NordVPN


🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Peacock/TNT Sports

View Deal

See also Premier League TV guide

Crystal Palace vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Despite midwinter turbulence around the futures of manager Oliver Glasner, now-departed captain Marc Guehi and wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Eagles were never in real trouble.

Yet after nine Premier League matches without a win and a significant transfer outlay to bring in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brennan Johnson in addition to a loan deal for Aston Villa's Evann Guessand, there's no denying Palace were a team that needed that next win.

It's the stranding of Wolves and Burnley that means Palace had breathing room all along. The last meeting between these teams was a 1-0 win for Palace at Turf Moor in early December but Guehi skippered the team and laid on Daniel Munoz's goal.

Burnley boss Scott Parker might have cause to fear for his job if sacking him was likely to have any effect whatsoever on his team's survival hopes.

Tickets

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique!

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique!

Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

View Deal

Instead, Burnley are all but dead and buried thanks to a winless run that stretches back as the start of November and now amounts to 16 consecutive matches without a victory.

11 of those games were losses and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against West Ham was confirmation that there's little indication of anything much changing.

Worse still Burnley are winless in five matches against Palace and have lost the last three without scoring a goal. Their last win was almost exactly five years ago and it came at an empty Selhurst.

The chances of a repeat of that 3-0 win are vanishingly small but the real tragedy from Burnley's perspective is that it wouldn't make much difference.

See also These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

There probably aren't many goals in this one but we expect any it does deliver to be scored by the home team.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top