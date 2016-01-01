Winning a trophy the next step for Stoke, says Pieters

Stoke City defender Erik Pieters has turned his attention to winning a trophy after signing a new contract with the club.

The Netherlands international, who has played in all 19 of his side's Premier League matches this season, has penned a deal that will tie him to the Britannia Stadium until 2020.

Pieters now feels silverware has to be the target ahead of a week that will see Stoke play Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final after the league clash at West Brom on Saturday.

"I am happy to stay with this club," the 27-year-old told the Stoke Sentinel. "It has given me confidence, it has given me security as well and I think all is good with me.

"I am here until 2020 and of course I would like to mark that time with a trophy. Everyone is playing for trophies.

"I hope that I can keep going to reach a new level and I hope Stoke can as well. Hopefully we can grow as a team and as a club."

Mark Hughes' men have only lost two of their last 11 matches in all competitions and Pieters is keen to continue that impressive momentum.

The ex-PSV star added: "The most important thing for me is that I stay fit, play as many games as possible and hopefully we can continue in the form we have been showing."