Winning a trophy the next step for Stoke, says Pieters
Erik Pieters feels silverware should be the next target for Stoke following their progress under Mark Hughes.
Stoke City defender Erik Pieters has turned his attention to winning a trophy after signing a new contract with the club.
The Netherlands international, who has played in all 19 of his side's Premier League matches this season, has penned a deal that will tie him to the Britannia Stadium until 2020.
Pieters now feels silverware has to be the target ahead of a week that will see Stoke play Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final after the league clash at West Brom on Saturday.
"I am happy to stay with this club," the 27-year-old told the Stoke Sentinel. "It has given me confidence, it has given me security as well and I think all is good with me.
"I am here until 2020 and of course I would like to mark that time with a trophy. Everyone is playing for trophies.
"I hope that I can keep going to reach a new level and I hope Stoke can as well. Hopefully we can grow as a team and as a club."
Mark Hughes' men have only lost two of their last 11 matches in all competitions and Pieters is keen to continue that impressive momentum.
The ex-PSV star added: "The most important thing for me is that I stay fit, play as many games as possible and hopefully we can continue in the form we have been showing."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.