Wojciech Szczesny says he found Jack Wilshere asleep in a bush at his wedding

Former Arsenal goalkeeper has delivered his verdict on several former Gunners team-mates, and revealed that Jack Wilshere got so drunk at his wedding that he was eventually discovered in shrubbery.

Szczesny was speaking to Polish journalists Lukasz Wisniowski and Kuba Polkowski on their YouTube channel Foot Truck, and the interview has been helpfully translated on Reddit.

The Juventus glovesman pulled no punches in delivering verdicts on some of his old colleagues in north London, and recalled the humorous anecdote for his good pal Wilshere.

"He's my best friend, alongside [Grzegorz] Krychowiak. At my wedding he got so drunk, we were looking for him everywhere for two hours and found him sleeping in bushes.

"He had one injury which was never fully cured, and which caused the next and then the next.

"He was one of the greatest talents I met. Because of injuries, he now plays for West Ham and not a big European club."

Some selected highlights from Szczesny's interview are below...

... on Tomas Rosicky

"You watched him play with great pleasure, the Little Mozart; his movement on the pitch was impressive, full of class and grace. I still believe he's the richest footballer I know.

"He never spent any money. The whole time I was at Arsenal he had the same car, a 2005/06 Mercedes, and wore only clothes from his sponsor. The only thing he didnt spare on was his guitar."

... on Samir Nasri

"He always thought he was some kind of gangster. Everyone has this person at school, who had strong and big friends and it made him think he was cool. In Poland there's a saying - to fart higher than your bottom."

... on Robin van Persie

"You have to admit, he left for Manchester United and won a title the next year, but a year after that he got benched, moved to Turkey and his big career ended. He could have made other decisions and achieved lots more at Arsenal. He's extremely arrogant - sometimes..."

... on Nicklas Bendtner

"One of the most intelligent guys I played with. You see Nick: well-organised, neat, in-form, it seems everything is going great for him. The next day you open a newspaper and read 'Drunk Bendtner driving the wrong way' and you're like, 'WTF'. I dont know, he's a guy with two personalities. The most confident guy I played with."

... on Gervinho

"Who thought he might be in my top 40 I played with?! Add one more zero."

... on Lukas Podolski

"I remember, and I'm not lying to you now. In training, when Poldi got the ball inside the box, 10-11 metres, I didnt want to save... I covered my head. I swear, I just protected the head. He was a really funny guy and just a normal person."

... on Santi Cazorla

"We were on a training camp in Cologne when Santi joined us. During the first training session we played small-sided games. After training everyone gave Arsene a big applause for signing Cazorla.

"Slow, small, one of the best I played with. Unbelievable mind and technique. I can't tell what was his best asset, but you played with him and were like: 'Oh my God, he's so good.' Loveable, friendly, always smiling. Although I'm not wanting to insult, he had a tendency to gain weight."

