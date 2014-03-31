Wolfsburg eyeing Europe, says De Bruyne

Dieter Hecking's men have enjoyed an improved run of results since a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in early March.

Since that disastrous outing, Wolfsburg have gone on a four-game unbeaten streak, which has included wins against Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As a result, the 2008-09 Bundesliga champions sit just one point adrift of the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot that is occupied by Bayer Leverkusen, who are woefully short of form with just one win from their last eight league games.

"We're giving it a go. The fact is, we want to get into Europe," De Bruyne told the Bundesliga's official website.

"If it's the Champions League then all the better, but we're going to need a bit of luck for that as well, preferably starting next week at Dortmund. That's going to be a very difficult game."

De Bruyne played a leading role in Wolfsburg's victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on the weekend, setting up Ivica Olic for the team's equaliser before Brazilian defender Naldo scored the winner with a last-minute blockbuster.

But De Bruyne, who secured a move to the Volkswagen Arena in January after a frustrating spell under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, says there is still room for improvement.

"I'm very self-critical, maybe even my own biggest critic, so I'm never really totally satisfied," said the Belgium international.

"I think I can do a lot better, and that's what I'm working on."

De Bruyne, who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Werder Bremen last season, has racked up four assists in 10 Bundesliga games since returning to Germany.