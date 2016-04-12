Wolfsburg performance not my best game - Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected suggestions his performance against Wolfsburg was his best game despite scoring a hat-trick to send Real Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals.

Ronaldo spectacularly overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany to seal Madrid's progression into the last four with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday.

The Portugal international struck twice in the space of 90 seconds to level the tie just 17 minutes in at the Santiago Bernabeu, and settled matters with a superb chipped free-kick 13 minutes from time.

But asked if it was his best display, Ronaldo told reporters: "Just because I have scored three goals does not mean it's my best game.

"People know that I always give the maximum. The numbers do not lie.

"I will always try to help the team. The goals are in my DNA, but the important thing was the team.

"We knew we had to score three or more goals. It was an intense match, we controlled the game. We were more intense and had more opportunities. We were the better team.

"It was a perfect night. I said it would be a magical night and it was what happened.

"The fans supported us and gave us a lot of strength to win a match that was complicated."

Asked if he would prefer to face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid - who meet in their second-leg clash on Wednesday - in the last four, Ronaldo replied: "It is complicated. Atletico is the better defensive team, difficult to score goals [against].

"Barca is at this time the best team in Europe. Both are very complicated. I would prefer Benfica, a Portuguese team."