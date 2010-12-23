Wolfsburg set to stick with McClaren

Club officials met on Thursday to discuss the team's poor run and, according to the newspaper, it was decided to keep faith with the former England manager.

Wolfsburg are due to issue a statement later on Thursday.

McClaren became the first English coach at the helm of a Bundesliga club after joining the 2009 German champions this year.

But he has failed to impress in his first season despite the club keeping striker Edin Dzeko and signing Brazilian Diego from Juventus Turin.

They have not won any of their last seven league matches and with just 19 points from 17 games languish in 13th place, some 10 points behind the European qualification spots at the start of the four-week winter break.