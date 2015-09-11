Wolfsburg's Lopes suffers broken metatarsal

Wolfsburg defender Felipe Lopes, who suffered a 'mini-stroke' in July 2014, has broken a metatarsal bone in training, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

Lopes, who last played in a competitive fixture in May 2013 – when he featured for Stuttgart – suffered a transient ischemic attack at his home while watching Brazil take on the Netherlands in the World Cup.

The 28-year-old defender finally returned to training at the start of September, but he is now set to miss the majority of the season.

A short statement on Wolfsburg's official website read: "The central defender suffered a broken metatarsal during training on Thursday September 10th. He will be out of action for quite some time."