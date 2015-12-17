Wolves 2 Leeds United 3: Byram double helps Evans' men come from behind

Sam Byram scored twice as Leeds United impressively fought back to win 3-2 at Wolves - their first win at Molineux in eight attempts.

Benik Afobe gave Wolves the lead in the 10th minute of the Championship encounter having already missed a fine chance to open the scoring.

The striker beat the offside trap from James Henry's flick-on and slipped in just his second goal in his last 10 appearances.

Byram got Leeds back on level terms shortly before the break, though, and slotted home after getting away from Wolves defender Danny Batth.

Stuart Dallas, who hit the post in the opening exchanges, then scored a superb goal on 51 minutes to put Leeds in front.

Neat passing gave the Northern Ireland midfielder room to burst into the box and he beat Carl Ikeme with a driven finish at the near post.

Ikeme then kept his side in the game with a wonderful save from Chris Wood, with the striker again unable to beat the goalkeeper with a close range effort moments later.

However, Leeds' dominance paid off when Byram rose high to convert Charlie Taylor's cross although the ball seemed to come off his shoulder rather than his head.

Nathan Byrne came off the bench to boost hopes of a late Wolves fightback, volleying in a cross from Jordan Graham with nine minutes to play.

Wolves won a dramatic encounter 4-3 in the corresponding fixture last term, but they were unable to find the equaliser as time ran out.