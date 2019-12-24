Wolves boss Nuno has no new injury concerns but could make changes against City

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo reported no new injury problems ahead of his side’s home game against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Nuno could make some changes on Friday night, with a trip to Liverpool coming less than 45 hours later. The likes of Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, Ruben Vinagre, Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman are options.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) continues his recovery, along with centre-back Willy Boly (fractured leg) and Bruno Jordao (ankle).

City will again be without playmaker David Silva and defender John Stones for the trip to Molineux.

Silva is still not back in training since a blow to the leg in the Manchester derby earlier this month and Stones has missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Striker Sergio Aguero is again set to be on the bench as he returns from a thigh problem. Centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane are long-term absentees with knee injuries.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Doherty, Coady, Jonny, Neves, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Jota, Traore, Ruddy, Bennett, Vinagre, Kilman, Neto, Cutrone, Ashley-Seal.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Cancelo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Angelino, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, B Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden, Jesus, Aguero.