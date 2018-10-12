Wolves boss Nuno named Premier League Manager of the Month

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award after his team went unbeaten throughout September.

The Premier League newcomers claimed three wins and a draw and are now seventh in the table.

Victories over West Ham, Burnley and Southampton all came without conceding a goal, while a 1-1 draw at Manchester United underlined their growing confidence.

"It reflects the hard work of everybody in the club," said Nuno, whose side host Watford after the international break. "It represents the effort of everybody working here, everybody at Molineux, our fans, the players, everybody.

"There's no individual prizes in football, everything comes from the team."

The Premier League Goal of the Month prize went to Daniel Sturridge for his stunning long-range equaliser for Liverpool against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.