Wolves game with Slovan Bratislava to be played behind closed doors

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has expressed “deep disappointment” that the club’s Europa League game at Slovan Bratislava will be played behind closed doors.

Bratislava’s appeal against the sanction, which was imposed following incidents during their play-off fixture against PAOK FC in August, was dismissed by UEFA on Wednesday.

The Slovak side were fined 50,000 euros (£45,000) for the racist behaviour of their supporters and an additional 41,750 euros (£37,500) for “blocking of stairways, throwing of objects, invasion of the field of play and insufficient organisation.”

Wolves supporters will not be able to attend the game on October 24 and Shi told the club’s website: “Whilst we fully respect UEFA’s obligation to punish unacceptable behaviour by opposition supporters, we are deeply disappointed that this decision will ultimately affect our own fans and their ability to support the team.

“We have understandably explored all avenues to find a way in which to remedy this situation, but unfortunately we have been advised that there is no way around this decision.”