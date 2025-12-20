Is Leeds vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live stream and TV info as the Whites host Oliver Glasner's top-four hopefuls

Leeds United man Dominic Calvert-Lewin is coming up with the goods as of late

Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace today in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds vs Crystal Palace: key information • Date: Saturday 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Leeds United are hoping to provide themselves with another huge boost in terms of Premier League survival, as they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Whites drew 1-1 with Brentford last weekend, and were perhaps unlucky not to have earned all three points in the capital.

Crystal Palace will have had less than 48 hours of preparation for this game, after drawing 2-2 with KuPS at Selhurst Park in the Conference League.

Oliver Glasner's men are being tested in terms of the demands European football naturally brings, and it will be interesting to see how the Eagles cope.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Leeds vs Crystal Palace is one of two 20:00 GMT kick-offs on Saturday evening.

The game will be shown live and in full via Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace in the US

Leeds vs Crystal Palace is one of several of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States via USA Network.

How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Leeds vs Crystal Palace fans in Australia can watch the contest live and in full through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Leeds vs Crystal Palace. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Holiday Deal Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Stan Sport

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Leeds vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Leeds United extended their gap between them and the bottom three to three points after drawing 1-1 with Brentford last weekend.

Calvert-Lewin's 82nd-minute leveller was deserved, with Daniel Farke's side posting 15 shots to the Bees' eight.

Palace will be a much tougher test, and recent head-to-head suggests the Whites will have to be at their best.

In their last Premier League campaign, Leeds were beaten both home and away by their opponents on Saturday, losing 5-1 at Elland Road in April 2023.

Lukas Nmecha is one of three absentees for the hosts, with Sean Longstaff (calf) and Daniel James (hamstring) not expected to be back this side of the New Year.

READ MORE See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Palace rested plenty of first-team stars for the visit of KuPS in Europe, drawing 2-2 despite the hosts having Clinton Antwi was shown a straight red card for a foul on substitute Will Hughes.

Glasner's future has been highly speculated in recent days, with some suggesting that those at Manchester United are big admirers, especially given the ongoing speculation regarding Ruben Amorim's future.

The Eagles are missing Daichi Kamada (thigh), Daniel Munoz (knee), Rio Cardines (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Ismaila Sarr, who is now away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal.

Leeds vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 0-0 Crystal Palace

The Whites have been decent as of late on home soil and we feel it will be a point a piece for both sides on Saturday evening.