Wolves reject third Norwich bid for Afobe

Wolves have rejected a third bid from Norwich City for striker Benik Afobe.

The Championship club confirmed the news in a short statement on Wednesday, having rebuffed a second approach from the Premier League side last week and previously stated that none of their first-team forward players would be sold.

Manager Kenny Jackett insisted that stance had not altered after Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup win over Barnet.

Wolves' statement on the latest Afobe bid read: "Wolves can confirm that a third bid from Norwich City for Benik Afobe has been immediately rejected.

"The club's position, outlined on Wednesday, 19th August 2015, remains unchanged.

Afobe joined Wolves from Arsenal in January and has quickly become a talisman for the Midlands club, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

After netting 13 times for Wolves last campaign, the 22-year-old scored in their opening day win at Blackburn Rovers and was also on target in a League Cup first-round success against Newport County and last Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to QPR.