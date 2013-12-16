'Wonderful' Flanagan hailed by Rodgers

Full-back Flanagan, who has started Liverpool's last five matches, crowned an impressive performance in the 5-0 thrashing of Tottenham at White Hart Lane with a superb 75th-minute strike.

The 20-year-old met Luis Suarez's cross with a half-volley that flew in via the crossbar, yet Rodgers was just as delighted with Flanagan's efforts at the other end of the field.

"He's an incredible young player, a wonderful example," said the Liverpool manager.

"His attitude is incredible (and) since he's come into the team at full-back he hasn't put a foot wrong.

"He was up against Aaron Lennon (in the Tottenham match), but how he dealt with it (was impressive).

"He's cute in his defending and when he arrives in the box he's got a goal, a wonderful finish. I'm delighted for him."