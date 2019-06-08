World champions France stunned by Turkey

World Cup winners France suffered a shock defeat to Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifying group H.

Kaan Ayhan headed the opener and Roma winger Cengiz Under, an influential presence from both set-pieces and open play, gave the hosts a 2-0 interval lead.

Didier Deschamps’ side showed little sign of fighting their way back into the game in the second half and could even have lost more heavily but for some good saves by Hugo Lloris.

In a scoreless first half-hour, Lloris palmed away Dorukhan Tokoz’s header from Under’s cross, while France’s only first-half effort of note came when Antoine Griezmann headed Kylian Mbappe’s cross wide.

Ayhan struck on the half-hour with a powerful header after Under’s free-kick was steered back across goal by Merih Demiral.

Lloris saved from Burak Yilmaz following Raphael Varane’s error, but more dreadful French defending in the 40th minute allowed Tokoz to tee up Under, who finished low right-footed across Lloris and inside the far post.

Demiral went close to making it three just before half-time when he headed Under’s corner just wide.

Varane and Benjamin Pavard again got themselves in a mess defensively, forcing Lloris to tip Burak Yilmaz’s low shot around a post.

The resulting corner was worked short and Under’s cross saw Kenan Karaman’s point-blank effort saved by the legs of Lloris.

The Tottenham keeper also tipped over Mahmut Tekdemir’s fierce long-range effort as Turkey continued to outplay their illustrious opponents despite having less possession.

Under was withdrawn to rapturous applause with six minutes remaining and France substitute Kingsley Coman was booked for diving in the penalty area in a desperate attempt to find a way back into the game.

Lloris produced another reaction save in stoppage time, though Yilmaz had been rightly flagged offside in any case.

The result leaves Turkey top of the group with three wins from three, with Les Bleus level on six points with Iceland who beat Albania 1-0.