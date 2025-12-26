How to watch Egypt vs South Africa: Live streams, TV channels, for big boxing day clash at AFCON 2025

Mohamed Salah is the captain of the Pharaohs

Watch Egypt vs South Africa at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Egypt vs South Africa: key information • Date: Friday 26 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 16:00 local • Venue: Stade d'Agadir, Agadir • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

They're among the favourites for the tournament precisely because of players like Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah, and Egypt needed both in their opening fixture.

Prince Dube's goal for Zimbabwe threatened an upset in Agadir but the Manchester City forward equalised in the middle of the second half and Salah bagged the winner in injury time.

Egypt meet South Africa on Friday with a place in the round of 16 up for grabs. Bafana Bafana also won their first game, defeating Angola.

Group B could be heading for a dramatic last matchday. This meeting of the top two sides is a chance to avoid the melee.

Watch Egypt vs South Africa for FREE in the UK

Egypt vs South Africa will be shown live in the UK on Channel 4 and the associated Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, with every game free to watch live in the UK.

Egypt vs South Africa free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Egypt vs South Africa from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy.

Is Egypt vs South Africa on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Egypt vs South Africa on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 10:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Egypt vs South Africa in Africa

Coverage will be broadcast on On Time Sports 1 in Egypt and SuperSport Grandstand in South Africa.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Egypt vs South Africa: Preview

Salah's winning goal in Agadir was his sixth in the Africa Cup of Nations and his 64th senior international goal.

A stalwart of Egyptian and African football, Salah has been unable to capture continental honours despite reaching two AFCON finals.

The Pharaohs captain is focused on going one better in 2025 but their start wasn't quite what Salah and manager Hossam Hassan were looking for.

After losing the previous final on penalties, Egypt were knocked out in the round of 16 in 2023. Penalties spelled the end again, this time against DR Congo.

South Africa were beaten by eventual runners-up Nigeria, also on penalties, in the semi-final two years ago.

The AFCON 1996 winners were a little more surefooted than Egypt in their opening fixture but were also narrow 2-1 winners against Angola in Marrakesh.

Burnley's Lyle Foster is one of two English-based players in the Bafana Bafana squad in Morocco and scored their late clincher.

In their second final, in 1998, South Africa were beaten by Egypt. Winning this game on Friday wouldn't come close to settling that score, but it would take them through to the next stage with a minimum of fuss.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Egypt 1-1 South Africa

Both teams would benefit hugely from a win but a draw would all but send both through, so our predicted outcome wouldn't be a disaster for either.