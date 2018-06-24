World Cup 2018: Cossack kids, Swan Lake and the Selecao in Rostov-on-Don

The first week of World Cup hosting duties has been a triumph for the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Brazil kicked things off with a bang - off the field at least - by taking over the streets in a sea of colour and noise before their 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

The quality of Uruguay's routine victory over Saudi Arabia was impacted by oppressive heat and humidity, before Mexico displayed their considerable quality in seeing off South Korea.

Away from the football, the city's blend of Cossack heritage and Soviet architecture, together with a welcome dose of classic Russian cultural, have offered visitors a warm and engaging welcome on the banks of the Don River.

Here, we review some of the highlights so far…

World Cup 2018: Cossack kids, Swan Lake and Selecao in Rostov-on-Don