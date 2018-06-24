While the football has been the focus of attention in Kazan at the World Cup, there has been plenty to enjoy away from the pitch in the Tatarstan Republic's capital city.

Chief among them is arguably the local Sabantuy festival, in which our man on the ground Ryan Benson took part in an egg-and-spoon race, letting his country down in woeful fashion.

The action on the pitch began with Australia losing 2-1 to France, Paul Pogba playing a key role in the winner in front of his family, who enjoyed lots of attention pre-match.

There has also been dancing, vodka and impressive murals - enjoy our recap of a hectic week-and-a-bit in Kazan with our Twitter moment below.

World Cup 2018: An egg-and-spoon race, vodka and the Pogbas in Kazan