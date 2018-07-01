World Cup 2018: Messi magic and Renaissance men in St Petersburg as England dart ahead
Argentina delighted off the pitch before baffling and amazing in equal measure on it in St Petersburg. Elsewhere there was art and darts.
Lionel Messi scored what could prove to be his last World Cup goal on a night of unforgettable drama in St Petersburg this week.
The raucous din supplied throughout by the Argentina fans and Marcos Rojo's thrilling late winner made the Group D match against Nigeria the unquestionable highlight of the past seven days.
Elsewhere, Omnisport took in a museum exhibition presenting football heroes as royalty and military men of the Renaissance era, while England remained in high spirits up the road in Repino – arguably because they keep beating the media at darts.
Locals here enjoyed Russia's shock penalty shoot-out win over Spain as you might expect, but a power cut nearly stopped the party before it had begun.
