World Cup 2018: Samara signs off with Neymar's acting, terrible predictions and a goalscoring Harry
Neymar's play-acting, a predicting goat and Harry Maguire's bullet header were the highlights of Omnisport's third and final week in Samara.
After three weeks and six matches, Samara's World Cup story came to an end on Saturday.
The final act proved to be England's comfortable 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden, which set up a trip to Moscow and a last-four meeting with Croatia.
That triumph proved a fine way for Omnisport to sign off from its stay in the city, at the end of a third and final week which featured Neymar, a (not so, as it turns out) psychic goat, and Harry Maguire's head.
Enjoy our recap of the last seven days in Samara, with our Twitter moment below:
Terrible predictions, Neymar's acting and a goalscoring Harry
