World Cup Qualifying Review: New Caledonia smash Samoa

New Caledonia romped to a 7-0 thrashing of Samoa in the OFC Nations Cup on Wednesday to seal their place in the third round of World Cup qualifying.

Samoans celebrate Independence Day on June 1, but there was little joy on the pitch as Roy Kayara netted a brace and Cesar Zeoula scored from the spot as Les Cagous raced into a 5-0 half-time lead.

Joerisse Cexome and Jefferson Dahite - another penalty - completed the rout after the interval.

The result ends Samoa's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, but does not rule them out of reaching the next stage of qualifying, although they must beat Papua New Guinea in their final match to stand a chance.

Defending champions Tahiti missed a chance to seal progression from Group A as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with PNG.

A Raymond Gunemba brace had put PNG in control before cousins Alvin and Teaonui Tehau pulled Tahiti level.

Despite sitting two points adrift of leading pair New Caledonia and Tahiti, who meet on Sunday, PNG could climb into the top two by beating basement boys Samoa in their final group fixture.