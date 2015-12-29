'World's best' Guardiola would improve Premier League, predicts Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the arrival of Pep Guardiola would improve the Premier League and make the division even more competitive.

Guardiola has been heavily linked with a move to England next term after announcing he will leave German champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Manchester City are reportedly the front-runners to secure the ex-Barcelona coach's signature, while rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, without a permanent manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho earlier this month, have also been touted as possible destinations.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp came up against Guardiola regularly in the Bundesliga and he feels the Spaniard's arrival would improve the Premier League.

"If this rumour is as well-tuned as all the other transfer rumours here then Pep will go somewhere else completely," Klopp joked with Bild.

"But if it really happens, then in comes perhaps the best coach in the world. That would make it that bit harder for all the other teams."

Klopp has made a relatively promising start to life in England with Liverpool, who ended a sequence of taking only one point from three games with victory over Leicester City at the weekend.

Ahead of a trip to struggling Sunderland on Wednesday, Klopp said: "We have had very, very great moments and games, but also a few less good results.

"But this is, for anyone who thinks a bit, completely normal. So far everything is completely fine. Clearly, things still might be a bit better but it could have been a lot worse.

"One thing is certain: Liverpool is a really cool club and it's great fun to work here."