Wright hits out at Mourinho over Wenger obsession

Ian Wright believes Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is obsessed with Arsene Wenger and thinks he might be jealous of the way his Arsenal colleague is being treated by the media.

Mourinho and Wenger have developed a frosty relationship over the years, with the Chelsea manager verbally assaulting the Frenchman on more than one occasion.

The former Real Madrid boss' latest attack came at the weekend when he suggested Wenger is the only manager who gets away with failing to meet his objectives.

"His obsession with Wenger is mystifying. I just can't understand it," Wright told The Sun.

"There's something that happens with him whenever he talks or thinks about Arsene. He gets antagonised all the time.

"I think the big problem is that Jose looks at Arsene and his treatment from the media.

"Jose rightly feels Arsene hasn't achieved as much as he has. I think his issue is that Arsene has not won as much or achieved as much as he has - yet still gets as many plaudits. It just irks him that Arsene doesn't get more criticism.

"What I can't understand is why it irks him so much when he's got the medals to show everybody what he's about. He just can't be happy with himself, for some reason, even though what he does is brilliant."