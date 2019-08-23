Wright hoping free weekend benefits St Johnstone ahead of Hibernian trip

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright hopes his side’s longer run-in to the visit to Easter Road has its benefits.

Saints had a free weekend while most of their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals were on Betfred Cup duty following their disappointing group campaign.

But the extra time on the training ground has allowed Wright to focus on doing a job against Hibernian.

Wright told the club’s official website: “Obviously it was disappointing not to be involved in the Betfred Cup knockout rounds but we’ve been working hard on the training pitch and had a bounce game last week against Arbroath too.

“We’ve been working hard on fitness and also our game plan for tomorrow’s match so we’re well prepared. Now it’s up to the players to take that onto the pitch.

“Easter Road has been a happy hunting ground for us in recent years but we know it’s going to be a difficult game. Hibs are very attack-minded and have added to their squad well.

“(Glenn) Middleton has come in from Rangers and both he and (Daryl) Horgan looked good last weekend. They’ve got (Stevie) Mallan and Scott Allan in the midfield as well who are creative players.

“However I always feel you get the chance to play when you face Hibs. You have a chance to get on the ball and create opportunities and it’s not like playing away at Celtic Park for example where you don’t get a lot of possession.

“They’ve looked good going forward but they have conceded quite a few goals and hopefully we can exploit that on Saturday.”