FPL tips for GW38: Three midfielders you should sign

The 2024/25 Premier League season draws to a close this Sunday – and so does the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League campaign.

If you’re still fighting for FPL titles with tour mates, you might be wondering who to sign with your final transfer/s of the campaign.

Fear not! We’ve got you covered with our tips for midfielders you should consider snapping up for Gameweek 38…

Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest (£6.5m)

Nottingham Forest conclude the season with a massive clash at home to fellow Champions League chasers Chelsea, and it’s a game which could require a big difference-maker like Morgan Gibbs-White.

More than capable of producing a match-changing moment of magic, the England midfielder has scored two goals and set up another in the last two Gameweeks, picking up a total of 24 FPL points.

Gibbs-White has 18 goal involvements to his name this term; could he take that tally to 20 on the final day…?

Declan Rice – Arsenal (£6.2m)

Declan Rice underlined his penchant for scoring cracking goals from outside the box by notching Arsenal’s winner against Newcastle last Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side head to rock-bottom Southampton on the final day, and there can be few better fixtures on paper for Rice to try and add another special strike (or more) to his collection.

The England international has chalked up at least five points in four of his last six outings, peaking with 11 against Newcastle.

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa (£5.8m)

Only six FPL midfielders have racked up more points in 2024/25 than Aston Villa and England star Morgan Rogers, one of the players of the Premier League campaign.

As Villa hope to clinch Champions League football when they travel to Manchester United on the final day, Rogers will be trying to record goal involvements in three successive games for the first time this term.

He provided assists in the wins over Fulham and Tottenham, collecting six points on each occasion to move to 160 for the season.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 38 is 2:30pm BST on Sunday, 25 May.