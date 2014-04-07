Wright: Martinez the man for Arsenal

Martinez's Everton trounced Arsenal 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday, as the Merseyside club took their UEFA Champions League destiny into their own hands.Everton trail fourth-placed Arsenal by one point but have a game in hand.

Wright said former Swansea and Wigan tactician Martinez was the ideal man to takeover at Emirates Stadium, if Arsenal were to move on from mainstay boss Wenger.

"That's the kind of manager that you want, a good young manager that has proven himself tactically, he knows what he's doing," Wright told the BBC.

"It's got to be that kind of man, Roberto Martinez, he's the perfect one. If someone was to ask me who I want, I'd say Roberto Martinez.

"That's the kind of manager you've got to be looking at to take Arsenal forward."

Wenger's men are limping to the Premier League finish line, as they have two points from their past four matches, while Everton have won six in a row.

Wright said it was unacceptable that a traditional 'Big Four' team was fading late in the campaign, hence why thoughts of sacking Wenger have reared.

"I feel that like a lot of people out there it is very hard to think of it (Arsenal without Wenger)," he said.

"As they say on social media, be careful what you wish for, but we're in a situation now where Arsenal fans are starting to look into this massive void and it's not looking good.

"This stage of the season the players should be finishing on a high but they're running out of steam."