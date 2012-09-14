Wright pleased with 'solid' Arsenal start

Wright believes that Gunners manager Arsene Wenger can take several positives from their form, despite his side having scored just two goals so far this term.

"I'm really happy with the start they've made. When you haven't lost, you have to be happy," Wright exclusively told FourFourTwo.

"When you start the season unbeaten, and the defence is obviously solid under Steve Bould, all you need now is for the Podolskis and Girouds of this world to just get themselves going, and Arsenal will be in and around there [the top four] as they always are."

The Gunners are still recovering from the loss of key forward Robin van Persie to domestic rivals Manchester United this summer, and Olivier Giroud has come under early pressure in trying to lead the Arsenal front-line.

But Wright, who is the club's second-highest all-time scorer with 179 goals, believes that the Van Persie saga has made their start to the season all the more impressive – and feels the comparison to Giroud was inevitable.

"The only problem is that people will keep talking about Van Persie, who is tearing up trees at Manchester United so there will be an obvious comparison, but it's been a good start because they haven't lost.

"When you lose a player of the calibre of Van Persie, it makes starting so well even more impressive."

Arsenal will be looking to end their well-documented trophy drought this season, having gone without silverware for seven years.

Wright expects the same clubs to be in contention for the title again but, given the unpredictable nature of the Premier League, believes that Arsenal need to keep within touching distance throughout.

"It's too early to say [whether they can push for the title]. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea will challenge them, so they have to keep themselves in touch towards the end going into March. Anything can happen."

Ian Wright will be supporting Stoptober by encouraging the nation's smokers to take part in the 28-day stop smoking challenge.

If you go 28 days without smoking you are five times more be able to stop for good. For more information visit smokefree.nhs.uk/stoptober



By Ryan Grant